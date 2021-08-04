M’laya breathes easy after Assam crackdown on drugs

SHILLONG, Aug 3: The drug cartels operating in Meghalaya have been hit hard due to the Assam government’s ongoing crackdown on drugs and the smuggling of contraband through or into the state is witnessing a decline.

“Due to the crackdown in Assam, drugs syndicates have now changed their routes and instead of Meghalaya they are now taking the Nagaon route,” said an official on Tuesday.

The official stated that soon after the crackdown in Assam begun, the transit of drugs through the state has dropped to a minimal and the syndicate operating on the Meghalaya side has been hit really hard.

It may be mentioned that Assam is adopting ‘zero tolerance’ to drug abuse, trade or transit following which intense crackdown has been taking place.

Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to the state had stated that there is a serious threat of drug menace in the North East while banking on states to counter it collectively and regionally.

Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla had also expressed confidence that the ongoing crackdown by Assam Police on the drug mafia will lead to a decline in such activities here since the neighbouring state is used as a route to smuggle narcotics into Meghalaya.

It may also be recalled that the Commissioner of Shillong Customs had earlier maintained that Meghalaya has become a safe haven for international drug syndicates who are using it as a transit route from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Contraband worth Rs 15-16 crore is seized by the Customs department annually in the Northeastern region.

Meghalaya Police had also adopted a two-pronged approach to counter the menace which include seminars and meetings at various localities and educational institutions to spread awareness on the ill-effects of drugs.