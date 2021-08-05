‘Cannot shut coke plants having NOC’

SHILLONG, Aug 4: Revenue and Disaster Minister, Kyrmen Shylla on Wednesday maintained that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by local authorities is crucial for setting up plants or factories and advised the traditional heads to hold consultative meetings before issuing any clearance as the state government cannot stop anyone from setting up a plant if the paper works are clear.

“People may like it or not but we cannot stop those who have obtained NOC for setting up of coke factories,” Shylla said a day after the East Jaintia Hills region witnessed mass protests against mushrooming of illegal coke factories in Sutnga Elaka.

“Coke factories especially in East Jaintia Hills which have proper papers and are following environment norms cannot be closed down as they have invested a lot of money,” Shylla maintained.

Reacting to the mushrooming of coke plants in East Jaintia Hills, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that instruction has been given to the district administration to take necessary steps including closure of coke plants if they are found to be illegal.