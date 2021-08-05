Implementing National Edn Policy in NEHU main objective: Shukla

SHILLONG, Aug 4: Newly appointed NEHU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla says his prime objective as the new VC is to implement the New Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit since the Policy has many salient features that are intended to improve educational outcomes. Currently I am in the process of familiarizing myself with all the Departments and finding out how to strengthen the departments and also what facilities are available in the campus.

“It is also my intention to solve the problems of employees and faculty and to link NEHU to the technology available in the country today. We need to upgrade research facilities and to marry indigenous knowledge with modern scientific know-how,” Prof Shukla said adding that the state of Meghalaya has a huge potential for food technology.

The new VC who had visited the Tura campus recently said he observed that the Garo Hills region could benefit from horticultural and animal science which would also benefit the economy of the state.

Prof Shukla is from the GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, and his area of specialization is Plant Breeding and Genetics. With this scientific background Prof Shukla would apart from providing much needed leadership for NEHU, be able to contribute towards enhancing farming technologies to the state of Meghalaya.

The NEP 2020 looks at promoting effective governance and leadership within institutions of higher education. This would mean revolutionizing the very idea of teaching-learning to make it meaningful in life outside the campus.

Moreover the NEP looks at a holistic and multi-disciplinary approach to higher education. To achieve this turn-around in the way in which knowledge has for so long been disseminated for several decades is a huge challenge for any Vice Chancellor.