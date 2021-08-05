521 fresh cases, seven COVID deaths in state

SHILLONG, Aug 4: Meghalaya recorded 521 fresh cases of COVID-19 while seven more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. 572 patients also recovered on Wednesday.

Four fatalities in East Khasi Hills and one each in East Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills took the death toll to 1,125.

All the seven victims were yet to be vaccinated.

The active tally stands at 5,516 while the number of persons cured/discharged has gone up to 60,375.

Meanwhile, in an order issued on Wednesday, said that in view of the sudden rise of positive cases amongst the working staff of the Main Secretariat, including Yojana Bhavan and Additional Secretariat buildings, no visitor will be allowed to enter the Secretariat premises from August 4 till further orders without proper authorization from VIPs and officers.

Security personnel have also been directed to insist on production of identity cards for persons paying official visits.