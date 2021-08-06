1st Test: Rahul, Jadeja take India past England total

Nottingham, August 6: Opener KL Rahul’s gritty 77 off 202 deliveries and his unbeaten 46-run partnership with No. 6 Ravindra Jadeja (27 not out) helped India take lead and move to 191 for five wickets at lunch on the third day of the first Test at the Trent Bridge here on Friday. India are eight runs ahead of England.

After a rain-break, which came after 11 deliveries into third day’s play, India lost wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was caught at cover off the bowling of Ollie Robinson.

However, Rahul and Jadeja then saw off a testing period as a desperate England side lost their third review after a referral against opener KL Rahul was turned down.

Jadeja, who was tested with a leg-stump line, however, cashed in on it as he got a few boundaries as England, playing only four bowlers struggled to make any further inroads.

Brief scores

England 183 all out in 65.4 overs vs India 191/5 in 66 overs (KL Rahul batting 77, R Jadeja batting 27, R Pant 25, J Anderson 2/33, O Robinson 2/55)

IANS