Colleges likely to reopen after I-Day

SHILLONG, Aug 5: The Meghalaya Government is likely to reopen colleges in the state after Independence Day, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said on Thursday.

“The percentage of vaccination in the state is around 50 percent and we hope that we will increase the coverage of vaccination as right now around 10,000 people are being vaccinated every day,” Rymbui said while adding that the government wants to ensure a safe environment for the students before taking any call on resumption of offline classes.

The minister also asserted that the state government will take a final call on reopening educational institutions only after holding consultative discussions with the Health department and other concerned stakeholders.

“When most activities have started, when non-contact sports can take place, when markets can open then why schools and colleges cannot reopen,” the Minister questioned, making it clear that this was his personal opinion.

Rymbui also wondered why people were hesitant in getting the vaccination as this is the only way to overcome the COVID-19 situation and return back to normalcy.

He urged citizens to allow their children/wards to carry on with their studies by getting themselves vaccinated.

The government had earlier sought a report from the collages on the vaccination coverage among students and it was found that more than 50 percent of the college students in the state have been vaccinated.