Garo Hills’ ‘Nifty Nine’ who triumphed in the time of a pandemic

TURA: The students of Garo Hills, led by Sherwood School of Tura notched four positions in the Top Twenty of the recently declared SSLC examination conducted by MBOSE.

Together, nine young boys and girls from Garo Hills have shined in these exams that took place at a time of a raging pandemic that shows little respite of going away.

Despite the odds, these students prevailed.

Leading the ‘gang of four’ from Sherwood School of Tura and the ‘nine jewels’ is 3rd position holder in the state, Mridumoy Saha, whose academic prowess matches his strumming skills. Hailing from a family of successful professionals, with parents who are academicians of Tura, his father Dr. Madhusudhan Saha being Assistant Professor, Dept.of Chemistry ,Don Bosco College and mother Smt. Pallabi Saha, Headmistress of Nivedita Girls U.P. School,Tura , Mridumay Saha ,who wishes to pursue a career in Information and communication, is the inheritor of an impressive lineage . He has attributed his success to his teachers, his parents and sheer hard work.

Following close behind in the 5th position is a young Asif Zaman , of Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari , who attributes his success to his parents ,both academicians , especially to his father Ashraful Zaman, as Asif candidly acknowledges ‘ without my father I would be nowhere’. Steadfast on his goal of pursuing a career in medicine, which leaves no time for hobbies, Asif advises’ patience and perseverance will ultimately yield the desired results’.

Then there is Laxita Agarwala, also of Sherwood in the 8th rank of the state’ top list. Daughter of Ravikant and Babitha Agarwala, Laxita draws her inspiration from her seniors who have also gone on to bring fame to Sherwood and Garo Hills.

“My parents and teachers in school immensely played a role in my success,” a beaming Laxita says.

A person of few words, Laxita has artistic pursuits like sketching and painting, and wishes to serve society as a doctor.

Another young topper is Abigail Tiara R Marak, again of Sherwood School Tura who has ranked 15th in the state top list.

Abigail’s dad Croling B Marak is into business while mom Sanchi R Marak is a teacher of Don Bosco School in Tura.

“to be motivated can at times be challenging. I draw my inspiration from my dedicated teachers, parents and of course my friends. I love cooking and aspire to one day become a specialist in cardiology,” says Abigail Tiara.

She also has an advice to her juniors which is to never undertake last minute preparations. “It simply isn’t gonna work,” says Abigail.

15th position holder, Patiprata Ghosh, hailing from Pechon A Sangma Memorial Police Public School in the heart of Tura bazaar, also comes from a family of business and teaching. Her

Father Taposh Ghosh is a businessman and mother Mother Pratima Ghosh, a Teacher.

Patiprata was inspired for success by her own sister who cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). She has also set her sights to do the same to pursue her dream of becoming a Cardiologist.

With regard to recreational activities, she likes to read books, play games like badminton and others.

Advising other students and the younger generation after her, she said that the secret to success is to focus on 30% for hard work, 30% for concentration and 40% for dedication.

18th position holder Divya Binu Mathew, St. Xavier’s Secondary School, Tura comes from a family of professors. Her dad Dr B Mathew and Mom are professors of Rural Development and Agriculture NEHU, Tura campus.

Speaking about the difficulties that cropped up in the past one year due to the lockdowns, she says, “It had been challenging to adjust to online classes initially.” She lauds her school principal and teachers for their dedication and service. She has a keen eye for nano technology and computer science, but currently is undecided. She has plenty of time to decide. She is also deadly when it comes to physical combat as she dons a green belt in taekwondo.

18th position holder, Herchelle R Sangma, Sherwood School has drawn inspiration from his late father Raknang Ch Marak and Mother Therian Taimie R Sangma who has been his pillar of strength.

Attributing success to his parents, teachers and family members, he is an avid reader of science magazines and the computer.

He is yet to decide on his career plans and for now would like to continue his studies in the Science stream. He advised others to have interest in all subjects.

19th position holder Bolgrim S Marak of Holy Family Secondary School, Rongjeng has made East Garo Hills proud.

With support from his mother Welbina S Marak, a clothes merchant, and father Bilseng G Momin, a businessman, Bolgrim is also someone who never lets go of a challenge.

His school headmaster recalls a challenge he put up to the Class X students.

“I told them if they touch the 80 percent mark I will award a cash prize of Rs 10,000. Bolgrim came forward and said he will take the challenge. Today he has crossed the 90 percent mark,” says Father John Mathias.

“I am happy with the results. I enjoy the subjects of maths and science and want to be a doctor,” says Bolgrim who can play chess against even the best professionals of the town and region.

Garo Hills would be incomplete until the 20th position that went to Alra R Marak of a Private Institution is mentioned.

Despite coming from a private institution, Alra has done North Garo Hills district and his school Rev. Ramke Secondary School, Mendipathar proud. Coming from a family whose parents are teachers he has been into books since childhood.

Alra loves painting and drawing and his love for mathematics got him a 96 percentage in the subject. He plans to apply for higher studies in Shillong St. Anthony’s and is aiming to join the National Defence Academy as a military officer.