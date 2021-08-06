Sports Snippets

Serbian defender Damjanovic joins Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC have signed a one-year contract with defender Slavko Damjanovic ahead of the 2021-22 season. His induction will provide much-needed stability to the club’s backline. The left-footed centre back will also provide ammunition for converting set-pieces into goals. Slavko played a pivotal role in Buducnost Podgorica’s 4th Montenegrin League title in 2019-20 and also featured in their Europa League qualifying matches that year. (UNI)

Hyderabad FC renews Konsham’s contract

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Hyderabad FC on Thursday extended Chinglensana Konsham’s contract for next four years. The 24-year-old defender had joined Hyderabad FC in September 2020 and now will play for the team till the end of the 2024-25 season. For Hyderabad in the 2020-21 ISL campaign, Sana was the leader in clearances and had the best passing accuracy throughout the season. He broke into the Indian National Team under Coach Igor Stimac, where he made his debut in the friendlies in March, while also featuring in the World Cup qualifiers in June. (UNI)

Aston Villa sign Danny Ings from Southampton

BIRMINGHAM, Aug5: Aston Villa signed striker Danny Ings from Southampton to a three-year contract on Wednesday. The Birmingham club paid an undisclosed transfer fee for Ings amid widespread reports that it was also negotiating a deal to sell midfielder Jack Grealish to Manchester City for a record fee. The 29-year-old Ings scored 34 goals over the past two Premier League seasons with Southampton. Ings spent the past three seasons at Southampton after joining from Liverpool. (AP)

Liverpool sign long-term contract extension with goalkeeper Alisson

EVIAN, Aug5: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker signed a long-term contract extension on Wednesday, the club said. The 28-year-old Brazil international’s deal follows extensions for midfielder Fabinho and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Details were not disclosed but media reports said Alisson’s deal is through the 2026-27 season. Liverpool has won the Champions League and Premier League since Alisson’s arrival in the summer of 2018 from Roma. (AP)

Leicester defender Fofana injured in preseason friendly

LEICESTER, Aug5: Leicester defender Wesley Fofana was carried off on a stretcher with a leg injury during the club’s preseason friendly against Spanish team Villarreal on Wednesday. The 20-year-old French defender was tackled from behind by Villarreal forward Nino and received lengthy treatment at the King Power Stadium before being carried off. Fofana was a key member of Brendan Rodgers’ side in his debut campaign last season. (AP)

Eriksen doing well after visit to Inter training complex

MILAN, Aug 5: Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is in “excellent physical and mental shape” less than two months after his near-tragic collapse at the European Championship, the Italian club said. Eriksen visited his club’s training complex on Wednesday and posed for a photo with his teammates. “The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, teammates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape,” Inter said in a statement. (AP)

UK police arrest 11 over racist abuse after Euros final

London, Aug 5: British police said Thursday they have made 11 arrests in connection with the online racial abuse of England soccer players following their team’s loss to Italy in the final of the European Championship last month. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka endured a barrage of abuse after they missed penalties in England’s shootout defeat at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 11. The U.K. Football Policing Unit said it has requested data from social media companies to advance its investigation and has passed on information to local police forces, which so far have arrested 11 people. (AP)

Spanish league to have crowds of up to 40 percent capacity

MADRID, Aug 5: The Spanish government said Wednesday it will allow stadiums to have crowds of up to 40% capacity for the start of the Spanish league on August 13. Only a limited number of fans had been allowed into first-division football games at the end of last season in parts of the country. Health Minister Carolina Darias said some restrictions will still remain in place. The loss of ticket revenue has created huge financial problems for many football clubs in Spain. (AP)

Van Dijk set to increase workload in Liverpool comeback

EVIAN, Aug 5: Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk is “ready to crack on” with more minutes in the team’s next preseason match as he returns from knee surgery, though it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for the start of the new season. Liverpool visits Norwich for the August 14 season opener but Van Dijk said he’s just focused on increasing his workload Thursday in a friendly against Bologna at the Premier League team’s training camp in Evian, France. (AP)

New Zealand to tour Pakistan for first time since 2003

lahore, Aug 5: New Zealand are set to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series in September and October, visiting for the first time since 2003. The tour is set to start on September 17 with the first ODI, with subsequent ODIs to be played on September 19 and 21. The teams will then move to Lahore for the five-match T20I series, starting September 25. The New Zealand marks a long 2021-2022 home season for Pakistan. England will tour the country for a white-ball series followed by West Indies in December and Australia in February-March 2022. (UNI)