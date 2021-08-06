State logs 576 fresh cases, eight fatalities

SHILLONG, Aug 5: Meghalaya on Thursday recorded 576 fresh cases of COVID-19 even as 510 patients recovered from the viral infection in the past 24 hours.

With eight more people succumbing to the infection, the total number of COVID-19 death in the state has climbed to 1,133.

Out of the new fatalities, five were reported from East Khasi Hills and one each from Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

There are 5,574 active cases in the state while 60,885 have recovered so far.

247 fresh cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, 90 from West Garo Hills, 71 from Ri Bhoi, 63 from West Khasi Hills, 37 from West Jaintia Hills, 26 from South West Khasi Hills, 11 each from South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, 8 from East Garo Hills and one from North Garo Hills.