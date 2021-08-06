HSPDP seeks push for ILP

SHILLONG, Aug 5: As the Centre has continued to maintain a stony silence on the demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) decided to mount pressure on the state government to vigorously pursue the issue with the Union government.

“We will push the issue in the MDA (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) coordination committee meeting again and again and pressure the state government to strategise and put pressure on the Centre on our demand for ILP,” HSPDP chief, KP Pangniang said on Thursday.

Recalling the resolution passed unanimously in the Assembly, he asked, “What is the meaning of passing a resolution by a state if we just keep it like that? It is the duty of the state government to pursue this matter with the Centre to fulfil our demand.”

Earlier, HSPDP leader and PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, while referring to the meeting of the state’s Cabinet ministers with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had said, “He (Shah) was so occupied that we could meet him for only about ten minutes. We put forth our views and opinions on ILP, recognition of Khasi and Garo languages and amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.”According to Tongkhar, it was difficult to understand Shah’s mind as he said nothing and smiled occasionally.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had quoted Shah as saying that the Centre is examining the ILP demand although some cabinet ministers of the state maintained the Union Home Minister had kept mum.

The Centre’s silence on the ILP demand has riled pressure groups which have for long been fighting for it. One of them, Khasi Students’ Union, has launched a public movement to pressure the Centre for early implementation of the regulation.

The movement began with wall paintings and graffiti appearing in several parts of Shillong and the state with messages such as “We want ILP” and “No ILP No Rest” in Khasi and English.

The HSPDP and two other regional parties – United Democratic Party and People’s Democratic Front – will meet soon to follow up on their demands placed before Shah during his visit.