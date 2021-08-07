14 succumb to COVID-19, 515 fresh cases

SHILLONG, Aug 6: Meghalaya witnessed a surge in COVID-19 deaths as 14 people succumbed to the infection on Friday even as 515 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll has now gone up to 1,147. Eight fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills, three from Ri Bhoi Hills, two from West Garo Hills and one from West Jaintia Hills. 12 of the deceased were unvaccinated.

The active tally stands at 5,515 while 560 recoveries has pushed the number of patients cured/discharged to 61,445.

Meghalaya has administered a total of 11,48,416 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as on Friday. A total of 9,26,876 beneficiaries have taken the first dose out of whom 2,21,540 have been administered both doses.