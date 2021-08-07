Joint border coordination meet held

SHILLONG, Aug 6: On a day when the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam held a crucial second round of talks on the boundary issue, a joint border coordination meeting was held between the district administrations of West Jaintia Hills and West Karbi Anglong in Hamren, Assam.

Attended by the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and border magistrates from the two districts, the meeting dwelt largely on the law and order front and ways and means to deal with it together in a peaceful manner.

“We discussed largely on the law and order front and coordination as we had not held discussions for a long time,” said an official from West Jaintia Hills who attended the meeting.

The official said that the two sides unanimously agreed to maintain status quo in the disputed areas and to coordinate with each other and on everything relating to law and order.