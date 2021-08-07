Don’t compromise on state’s land: Congress

SHILLONG, Aug 6: The Opposition Congress appreciated the state government’s move to try and resolve the interstate border row but insisted there should not be any compromise on the land that belongs to the state based on historical backgrounds.

Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem said, “We have to identify and the state government has to be very firm on our stand that the land, which really belongs to the state based on historical backgrounds, has to remain in Meghalaya.”

Initially, both states will make an effort to solve the problem in six areas of differences. Boklapara and Khanapara-Pilangkata fall under Syiem’s constituency.

Talking about the outcome of Friday’s talks at the Chief Minister-level, Syiem said, “This is a positive step and we would like to see it move forward and really happen on the ground. We wish all the best.”

The Congress fears that the give-and-take policy, as suggested by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolve the dispute, might cost Meghalaya dear.

Recently, Syiem had asked the state government to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the boundary issue after the Assam Police had on July 25 forcibly removed electric poles erected by Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited at Iongkhuli.

As the talks make a steady progress, there is a sense of optimism among the constituents of the state’s ruling coalition that the issue might likely be resolved before next elections.

“We feel that this is a concrete move in the right direction and the process should be sustained. If the political will can be maintained, the issue can be resolved within a year or within the tenure of the current government,” United Democratic Party working president, Paul Lyngdoh said.

He continued, “We are optimistic. If everything is based on historical evidence and records, then justice will be meted out to the state of Meghalaya.”

On the give-and-take policy, Lyngdoh said the approach should be rational. Factors such as ethnicity, ethnic composition, historical records etc are important factors which have to be taken into account. In resolving any issue, there has to be mutual accommodation, which is the spirit, he said.

Echoing a similar view, People’s Democratic Front chief and Cabinet Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh said, “Things are looking very positive. Resolving the issue is not going to be easy as it has been there for the last 40-50 years but the way the discussions are being held, I hope it will materialise within the tenure of this government.”

Senior BJP leader and adviser to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, AL Hek described the initiative as a positive move.

“We want to resolve it as it has been pending for long. We need the cooperation of all stakeholders and people to achieve it,” he said.

Hill State People’s Democratic Party leader and Cabinet Minister, Renikton Tongkhar Lyngdoh said, “I am happy with the seriousness exhibited by both CMs. We are on the job to find a solution.”

He added: “Although we will start from six areas of dispute, side by side other areas are also being considered. It depends on the regional committees to complete the study and submit the report.”

He exuded confidence that the issue can be resolved within the tenure of the present government.