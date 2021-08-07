COVID concern in EKH

SHILLONG, Aug 6: The COVID-19 fatality rate among pregnant women in the second wave is much higher compared to that of the first wave in East Khasi Hills district.

According to the office of East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, 11 pregnant women died in the second wave compared to one in the first wave. The fatality rate is 5.7%. It was 1.8% in the first wave.

Altogether 194 cases were recorded among pregnant women between April and August this year. The district now has 23 active cases in this category of patients. Fifty-four pregnant women had tested positive in the first wave.

There is a also four-fold increase in the number of paediatric cases (0-18 years). The district has so far recorded 4,940 paediatric cases and nine deaths in the second wave. Currently, it has 583 active cases. The number of paediatric cases in the first wave was 1,133. Five deaths were also recorded.

“We urge all pregnant women to come forward to take the vaccine and report symptoms immediately so that prompt care can be given,” the office of the DC said.

‘Bodies don’t spread COVID-19 infection’

Commissioner and Secretary of Health Department, Sampath Kumar on Friday said bodies of COVID-19 victims do not spread infection.

He said many people do not want to go to a hospital for treatment for the fear that if they die, they may not get a respectful last rite.

“We have issued guidelines that dead bodies can be taken home and people don’t require complete PPE. The victim’s family can cremate/bury the body wearing masks. Dead bodies do not cause infection,” Kumar said.

He said the state government has not yet received any communication from the Centre about possible enforcementof lockdown in some states of the Northeast, including Meghalaya. He said the second wave of the pandemic is still continuing in the state.

Stating that most states in the region, including Meghalaya, have a dispersed population, Kumar said in other states, a large number of people have been already infected due to natural infection and they have developed some antibodies. However, in the case of Meghalaya, he said people have been always careful about the virus.

According to him, one reason why Meghalaya is regularly registering cases is that the state government has continued with testing to avoid the emergence of any new mutation.

Asking people not to mistake COVID-19 for seasonal flu, he said there is denial of COVID-19 due to the stigma and fear attached to it. This has to go away, he categorically stated.