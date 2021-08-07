Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment: Laporta

Madrid, Aug 6: Money came between Barcelona and Lionel Messi. Barcelona said the player wanted to stay. The club wanted the same. They even shook hands on a deal. But in the end the club’s dire financial situation made it impossible.

Letting Messi go was the only way of saving the club, and just like that Messi’s era at Barcelona came to an end. President Joan Laporta said Friday that keeping the Argentina star would be risky and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future.

“We think Barcelona is above all,” Laporta said. “The club is over 100 years old and is above everyone, even above the best player in the world. The club goes over players, coaches, presidents.”

Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract within the Spanish league’s fair play regulations.

He said he hoped the league would have been more flexible with its rules but understood that it couldn’t make an exception even if that meant losing Messi.

Laporta said Messi and the club did everything to make the contract work but it wasn’t possible without hurting Barcelona’s finances.

Messi is leaving after leading Barcelona into its most glorious years.

He helped the club win 35 titles, including the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.

The 34-year-old Messi was yet to make any public statements, and there was not immediate news on his future.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were among the clubs in position to sign him. “Leo wanted to stay, so he is not happy,” Laporta said. “We all wanted him to stay. But for him right now it’s a situation in which he has to confront reality. It’s a reality that can’t be changed. I wish him the best wherever he goes.” (AP)