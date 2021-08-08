Bodies of COVID victims can be taken home: Tynsong

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also the Health Minister in-charge, on Saturday said families can take home the mortal remains of COVID-19 victims for the last rites.

He called upon the traditional heads to make sure nobody is denied the rights.

Citing that some village authorities denied families to take home mortal remains due to fear of infection, Tynsong said, “I would like to remind and request that from now on, kindly follow the notification, dated May 4, 2021, issued by the Health department.”

According to the notification, the body, after having been sealed as per protocols/instructions and transferred to the coffin, can be taken to the residence of the deceased. However, the coffin is not to be taken inside the house but to be kept outside. Such arrangements are to be made by the relatives of the deceased.

The notification also states that in case there is space constraint, then the coffin is to be taken directly to the burial or cremation ground and all present at the site will practice standard precautions of hand hygiene, use of surgical masks and gloves.

Viewing of the body by unzipping the face-end of body bag (by those performing burial/cremation using standard precautions) may be allowed for the relatives for one last time.

Tynsong said the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to hold meetings with the traditional heads on the COVID-19 scenario and the ways and means to fight the pandemic collectively and effectively.

The traditional bodies decried the lack of financial support from the state government but Tynsong said the government is helping the Community Covid Management Teams in whatever way possible.

He made a clarion call to the traditional heads and the citizens of the state to come together and put up a united fight against the unseen enemy.

“It seems the citizens do not understand the percentage of infection in the second wave. I call upon Durbar Shnongs, traditional heads and community leaders to work hard. Government alone cannot fight the pandemic. All of us have to understand this,” Tynsong said.

He said the virus in the second wave is delta

variant which is highly infectious and the cases, as well as infection, have doubled this time around. He said each individual has to understand his or her responsibility in fighting the delta variant.

He said the positivity rate is worrisome and the government is trying its best to bring it down.

“It has crossed 10% but we want to bring it down to 2%…In Assam, the positivity rate is not even 1%. Understand the gravity of the situation in our state,” he said, adding on an average, Meghalaya is recording 580-590 cases every day.

Urging people to take the vaccination drive seriously, he said the medical experts have said the pandemic can be fought only through vaccination.

“We have reached 45% of the targeted vaccination,” Tynsong said.

The situation is alarming but he ruled out the imposition of any lockdown.