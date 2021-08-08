Probe illegal coke units: Agnes

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Activist and Civil Society Women Organisation (CSWO) president, Agnes Kharshiing has demanded an independent inquiry into the mushrooming of illegal coke factories in the state.

“The illegal coke factories are coming up under the nose of the people in power. That’s the reason why they are booming all over. And where do they get coal from?” Kharshiing asked.

The activist, who is fighting against illegal coal mining and transportation for years, said unless there is an independent inquiry, “they will just cover up and loot”.

“Coal, extracted illegally from Meghalaya, is going to the coke factories. Illegal mining is still going on in places like Shallang, East Jaintia and Garo hills,” she said. Alleging that there is a big racket and a syndicate, she said, “An independent inquiry is required. People need to go to jail and only then, things will be streamlined.”

Congress MLA, Himalaya Shangpliang had recently said that the government should probe how illegal coke factories have mushroomed suddenly in Elaka Sutnga and also find out the sources of coal for these factoriesHundreds of residents of Sutnga Elaka in East Jaintia Hills had on Tuesday organised a peaceful march from 1 Kilo to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Khliehriat in protest against the rising number of coke factories in the district.

Information obtained under the RTI Act revealed the state government had, through the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, granted permission to 48 coke plants – 39 of which are located in Umthe, Soo Kilo and Umpleng areas under Sutnga Elaka.

According to RTI information, PHE Minister Renikton L Tongkhar is one of the owners of North East Carbon Industries located at Pther-Salang.

Of the 48 coke plants, 32 got single-window clearance. Their owners used to operate similar units in Arunachal Pradesh. They were shut down last year.