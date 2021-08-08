Call for vaccination against COVID-19

SHILLONG, Aug 7: With surging fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, the East Khasi Hills district administration has beseeched all eligible persons to come forward for vaccination so as to keep oneself and others out of harm’s way.

Pointing out that vaccination is the only key to defeat the virus, the office of the deputy commissioner said that vaccination coverage in rural areas continues to be poor as most of the people are hesitant to get inoculated. However, 75 per cent vaccination has been covered in the urban areas.

According to official data, among the positive cases reported in the district between July 26 and August 6, 81.55 per cent are unvaccinated, 14.30 per cent are those who have taken the first dose and a 4.16 per cent people are the ones who have taken both the doses.

It was also informed that 60 per cent of the cases reported each day are from urban areas with 80 per cent of them unvaccinated.

The DC office said that vaccination reduces people’s chances of getting infected with the virus and it will protect individuals, families and the economy.