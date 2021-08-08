Govt to enhance MHIS coverage

SHILLONG: Aug 7: As the COVID-19 patients and their families continue to face challenges due to hefty medical bills, the state government has decided to enhance the coverage of Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS).

Tynsong said the government has approved the recommendations of medical experts to enhance the rate for all treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals, which will be covered under MHIS. The government has also decided to enhance MHIS facility. “Since the bills may have raised from the time of admission of most patients and the MHIS benefit was covering only 60%, we have decided to approve a new enhanced rate for all treatment of COVID,” Tynsong said.

The enhancement or rates will be under five categories.

General ward without oxygen requirement is Rs 7,000 per day, general ward with oxygen requirement is Rs 11,500 per day, ICU high dependency unit without ventilator is Rs 14,000 per day, ICU with non-invasive ventilation is Rs 18,000 per day and ICU with invasive ventilation is Rs 20,000 per day.

The enhanced coverage will be effective from August 15. In addition, the government has decided to support the mission and private hospitals by ramping up their ICU and oxygen plants.