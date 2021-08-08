Notification on joint border panel soon

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Saturday said the joint committee of Assam and Meghalaya on interstate boundary dispute is likely to be notified by next week.

“We are waiting for the notification on the joint committee. The committee is most likely to be officially notified next week,” Tynsong told The Shillong Times.

Assam and Meghalaya have mutually agreed to move towards finding an amicable solution, starting from six of the 12 areas of differences between the two states.

Three regional committees, each headed by a Cabinet minister, will be constituted by both states. They will submit their reports to the government in a month’s time after making joint visits to the six areas and holding mutual consultations.

The committees will have five members each. They will lay focus on historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, willingness of the people and their overall sense of sentiments and contiguity of the land which falls under the areas of differences.

As the talks make a steady progress, there is a sense of optimism among the constituents of the state’s ruling coalition that the issue might likely be resolved before next elections.

Both states agreed that the six areas – Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km) – are “less complicated” than the remaining six areas of differences and as such, an amicable solution could be achieved.

They fall under West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills districts in Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts in Assam.