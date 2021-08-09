1 dead after consuming illicit liquor in Bihar

Patna, Aug 8 : At least one person has died and two others are undergoing treatment after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Bihar’s Vaishali district, said a police official on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Mahua village on Saturday night. The victim died on Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Munna Shah. As soon as the incident came to the knowledge of the district police, Mahua Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Poonam Kumari reached the spot.

The kin of the deceased, Anita Devi in her statement said Munna Shah had consumed liquor along with two other persons on Saturday.

Munna Shah, along with Nawal Kishore Choubey and Ramanand Chaudhary consumed liquor at his house. Later, Choubey and Chaudhary went to their homes while Shah went to sleep at night. When I went to his room on Sunday morning, his body was lying on the bed,” Anita Devi told the police.

“The condition of Choubey and Chaudhary has also deteriorated. They were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital at Mahua. As their condition was critical, the doctors referred them to Patna Medical College Hospital for better treatment,” said Mahua SDPO.

“We are currently investigating the incident. Some liquor bottles were found from the deceased’s place. The actual reason of death will be ascertained after postmortem and viscera reports. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty,” Kumari added.(IANS)