NIA searches in K’taka in Bangladeshi human trafficking case

Bengaluru, Aug 8 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has siezed documents and devices used for forging documents in a human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis.

NIA had on Saturday conducted searches at two locations in Bengaluru City at the premises of a suspect, who is suspected to be involved in making fake ID proof documents for the Bangladeshi traffickers and the trafficked victims, according to an NIA statement on Sunday.

The case was originally registered on June 8 at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station against 13 accused persons relating to a raid conducted by the Karnataka Police at a rented house where 7 Bangladeshi women and one child were rescued from the custody of human traffickers. The women were trafficked from Bangladesh to India by accused persons on the pretext of providing jobs, but were forced into prostitution instead.

NIA had subsequently re-registered the case dated July 13 u/s 370, 343 IPC, 1860, u/s 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946 and sections 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

During the searches various incriminating documents, six digital devices, including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized.

Further investigation in the case continues, officials said.