Assam Excise Department employee arrested in ‘bribery’ case

GUWAHATI, August 9: An employee of the Assam excise department has been arrested in an alleged bribery case by Dispur police here.

An FIR was lodged at Dispur police station late Sunday night by one Sumit Deb, stating that the excise department employee, identified as Bhupen Hazarika, demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from a woman for arranging an appointment with the Assam chief minister.

“The accused had also wrongly issued a Secretariat pass for a meeting from the office of a minister in this matter. Hence, a case (number 2860/2021) under Section 384 of IPC was registered and the person was apprehended and brought to Dispur police station for interrogation,” an official statement here on Monday said.

During preliminary investigation, the assistant commissioner of police, Dispur took the statement of the victim, who is a resident of Dibrugarh (over phone).

“In her statement, the woman said that her husband, a fourth-grade employee of the Town Planning Authority in Dibrugarh, had not received his salary for the past 36 months. For this, the woman came to Guwahati to try and meet the chief minister,” it said.

On August 3, she went to Janata Bhawan where she met Hazarika who told her that he could arrange an appointment the very next day.

“Accordingly, on August 4 she went to Janata Bhawan and met Hazarika who, she said, took Rs 5000 from her. Investigation in this regard is going on,” the statement said.