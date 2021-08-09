GSU opposes plying of boulder trucks on AMPT road

TURA, August 9: The plying of overloaded boulder trucks which has continued along the AMPT Road in West Garo Hills despite many objections being raised against it in the past has now irked the GSU from Raksamgre in the same district with the union questioning why the same is being allowed even during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their complaint to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, the union pointed out that the movement of the over loaded boulder trucks was being allowed at a time when protocols and guidelines are strictly being laid down by both the district administration and the government for people to follow.

It added that the plying of the vehicles not only puts the people at risk of Covid infections but also causes inconveniences to commuters as well as deteriorates the condition of the AMPT Road.

“This boulder trucks do not comply with traffic rules and drive recklessly as well as park on any side of the road. At night, it is difficult to drive on the road when they are on the move as their high resolution LED lights causes eye strain making it difficult to navigate the narrow road. Besides, the already damage road is deteriorating day by day,” the union said.

The union, while stressing that quick action needs to be taken with regard to the matter urged the Deputy Commissioner to take immediate necessary measures to stop the plying of the trucks.