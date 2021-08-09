Teachers’ body wants change in grant-in-aid processing  

TURA, August 9: The All Garo Hills Non-Adhoc Secondary and Higher Secondary School Teachers Association (AGHN-ASHSSTA) has sought the processing of the Science Grant-in-aid through the respective school SMC’s joint bank account instead of through the individual bank account of the Science teacher in all non-adhoc schools in Garo HIlls.

In their complaint to the Education Minister, the association said that earlier, the schools were maintaining the two science teachers (Science and Mathematics) with a single Science Grant-in-aid especially, in non-adhoc secondary schools, which was changed in an order issued recently by the DSEO, West Garo Hills on July 28. According to the association, the official in the order had directed the school SMCs to submit the particulars along with the individual bank account of the Science teacher which has created problems in maintaining the two Science teachers with a single grant-in-aid.

Pointing out that the change in the process has led to depravation of one of the Science teachers from the single grant-in-aid, the association urged the Education Minister to ensure that the process is reverted back to the old system for the proper management of the two Science teachers.