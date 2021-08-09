Assam MLAs walk out of Assembly demanding adjournment motion

GUWAHATI, August 9: Opposition MLAs staged a walkout in Assam Assembly on Monday in protest against the Speaker’s decision not to allow the adjournment motion moved by the Congress for discussion on the alleged drone survey by Meghalaya along the interstate boundary in the Khanapara area, a day after both the states had chief ministerial talks on the border issues here.

“The chief minister had discussions with his Meghalaya counterpart in a hotel here on August 6 but he did not inform the House on the discussion over the border dispute,” Congress legislator Nurul Huda, who had moved the demand for adjournment motion at the end of the question hour, told reporters.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika however informed the House that the drone survey was done with due permission from Kamrup Metropolitan district authorities and that a similar exercise would be conducted by Assam subsequently.

Hazarika said that there could be no encroachment due to the survey.

Regretting the Speaker’s refusal of the adjournment motion, Congress MLA from Boko constituency, Nandita Das alleged that some people from Meghalaya came in about 15 to 20 vehicles on August 5 and made red and white cross marks in certain areas of villages such as Malang, Khalbari, Gamerimura, Kompatoli, etc, (under Boko constituency), thereby creating tension and confusion among residents.

“Neither the headmen of these villages nor the police and circle officer were aware about the matter,” Das said.

“We are happy that both Assam and Meghalaya are holding chief ministerial-level talks to resolve the border issues. However there was no statement issued from the government in regard to the plan in regard to land demarcation, how much of it will remain in Assam, et al. So we want a statement from the government in this regard,” she said.

The parliamentary affairs minister told the House that the government was willing to give a statement on the issue of the drone survey by Meghalaya.

Hazarika further said that the current status of encroachment by different neighbouring states has been placed in the House in reply to a question put forth by one of the legislators.