Himanta hosts dinner for Assam MPs in New Delhi

GUWAHATI, 11 August: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had an informal interaction with Members of Parliament (MPs) from the state in New Delhi and apprised them of the border issues and status of vaccination in the state.

The chief minister hosted a dinner for the MPs cutting across party lines at Assam Bhawan on Tuesday.

“I had the great pleasure of hosting a dinner for MPs of Assam. I sought their inputs and guidance as to how we can collectively accelerate the pace of development of our state. I thank all friends for their generosity in sparing time for this get together,” the chief minister informed on Twitter.

Apart from all the BJP MPs, those from the Congress present at the informal meeting included Ripun Bora, Pradyut Bordoloi and Gaurav Gogoi besides others like Naba Sarania and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

Congress MP Ripun Bora said that the move to sensitise the MPs on important issues such as the COVID vaccination drive in the state and recent developments on Assam-Mizoram border is appreciable. “We had a good interaction…this is a good gesture on the part of the chief minister,” Bora said.

In the same vein, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi welcomed the initiative and said that it was a much needed interaction as the MPs were keen to know about the status of COVID vaccine availability in the state and the required number of vaccines every day.