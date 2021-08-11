Company tasked with NH construction destroying Ranikor River

TURA, August 11: The United A’chik Youth Federation (UAYF) from South West Khasi Hills has raised concern over the reckless dumping of extracted earth into the Ranikor River allegedly by Dhar Construction – a company task with the construction of the National Highway and has urged concerned authorities of the government to look into the matter.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, President of the UAYF, Sanggra Marak said that the un-systematic dumping loose soil into the river has led to destruction of the environment and the aquatic species that tribe in the Ranikor river, which happens to be the longest river in the state.

“The company has been constructing the National Highway from Ranikor to Bagmara via Moheskhola since 2018. The dumping of loose soil directly into the river for their own benefit, is not acceptable and an injustice to the biodiversity. The company could have looked for other ways to dump the extracted soil but have not done so for reasons best known to it,” Marak said.

Marak said that the company would be held solely responsible for the destruction of the Ranikor river and its species and urged authorities of the government responsible for conservation of water and aquatic animals to immediately investigate the matter and stop the reckless activity. The federation also warned the company against causing further harm to the water body.