NIA takes over Star Cement blast probe

NEW DELHI, Aug 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe relating to the IED blast that rocked the residential quarters of Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd at Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills last year.

The premier investigating agency’s Guwahati Branch had re-registered the case on March 15, 2021. But it was unable to file a chargesheet in the matter following the pandemic restrictions issued by state governments.

The HNLC had claimed responsibility for the blast that occurred on December 12 last year.

The state police had registered an FIR at Lumshnong police station on December 13. The state government had recommended this particular case and based on that, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order directing NIA to take up investigation of the FIR registered at Lumshnong PS.

However, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has denied that the case has been handed over to the NIA. “No, not to my knowledge,” the minister said when asked about the same.

The IED blast at Star Cement was preceded by another blast at Soo Kilo under Sutnga Elaka in the district on November 26.