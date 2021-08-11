4 minors allegedly raped on Shillong Bypass, six arrested

SHILLONG, Aug 10: Police on Monday night arrested six persons from Mawpdang village for allegedly raping four minor girls at Ummir near the Shillong Bypass on Sunday.

Police on Tuesday said they had picked up 14 youth from Mawpdang village after relatives of the four minors filed an FIR at Nongmensong police outpost. “After thorough interrogation, we arrested six of them,” police said.

When contacted, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger said they have already registered a case and investigation has begun.

When contacted, Rangbah Shnong of Mawpdang village, Amos Duia condemned the alleged rape of the four minors.

According to him, the 14 youth picked up by police from the village include daily wage earners who hail from Sohryngkham.

“I came to know of the incident only after police informed me that they had picked up the 14 youth from the village on Monday afternoon,” Duia said, adding that none from the village were aware of the incident.

He also recalled that the village had suffered a similar experience in 2008 when dreaded criminal Fullmoon Dhar had raped and killed two women at Mawpdang.

One of the victims was from Saphai village in Jaintia Hills while the other was from Nongrah, Shillong.

“This time we are upset that youths from the village are involved in the rape case,” Duia said.

Molestation accused priest arrested

Meanwhile, James Paranathu, a priest accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl, was arrested on Tuesday.

East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Bruno A. Sangma said that the priest had gone to Guwahati after the incident came to light.

“After his return, he gave his statement and sought an interim bail but the Court rejected his interim bail plea on Tuesday and he was placed under arrest,” the SP said, adding that the accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

The minor’s family had lodged an FIR stating that they had left their daughter in the house while they had gone to work in their paddy field nearby and when they returned, they found the girl crying.

When the parents questioned the victim, she revealed that Fr. James Paranathu had come to the house and molested her.

The incident reportedly took place on July 24 but the FIR filed four days later.