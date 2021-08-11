Youth body threatens to lock up garbage dump over improper waste disposal

TURA, August 11: The unsystematic dumping of waste at the TMB’s garbage dumping ground at Rongkhon Songgital despite repeated complaints by residents to authorities has prompted a local youth body to demand for its re-location besides construction of a retaining wall as well as cleanup of the garbage which overtime, has spilled over to the Christian cemetery and the Ringre stream below.

In their complaint to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the Rongkhon Songgital Youth Environment Committee (RSYEC) on Wednesday while taking a firm stand threatened to lock down the facility if their demand is not looked into within 12 days.

The dumping ground which is located a short distance from Dakopgre market of Tura town has been in the news time and again for improper waste disposal with the same spilling over to the Christian cemetery and the Ringre stream below. Repeated complaints with regard to the issue have failed to make an impact on the authorities and the problem has persisted till today.

The Rongkhon Songgital Youth Environment Committee (RSYEC) in their complaint said that it, along with the residents would have no other option but to stop garbage trucks from entering the locality and to lock up the facility if nothing is done to solve the problem.

The committee recalled the HC order of December 17, 2018 which directed the TMB to clean up the garbage from the cemetery and pointed out that the board had failed to comply with the direct order. It also reminded the order passed by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board which ordered that the waste be properly disposed off as per norms and pointed out that the same was also not followed accordingly.