463 fresh cases, ten fatalities

SHILLONG, Aug 11: Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded 463 fresh COVID-19 cases while 384 patients recovered from the viral infection in the past 24 hours.

Ten more people died of COVID-19 related complications, taking the death toll in the state to 1,195. Seven deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills, two from West Khasi Hills and one West Jaintia Hills.

The active tally now stands at 4,427 while the number of recoveries has gone up to 64,541.

255 new cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, 67 from West Khasi Hills, 40 from West Garo Hills, 25 from West Jaintia Hills, 16 from South West Khasi Hills, 28 from Ri Bhoi, 13 from East Garo Hills, seven each from South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, three from North Garo Hills and two from East Garo Hills.