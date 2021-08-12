FIR against EKH DC, SP, official

SHILLONG, Aug 11: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) on Wednesday filed an FIR against East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo, Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger and Deputy Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, P. Jyrwa.

In the FIR, HITO stated, “We have come to learn from the Don Bosco Media Network news channel that BJP organised a party booth level meeting of 19-South Shillong Legislative Assembly at Assam Club in Laban on July 31, 2021 in which BJP National General Secretary and others attended the said meeting without maintaining the COVID-19 protocol/ guideline issued by the Government of Meghalaya”.

HITO further stated that the same information was shared with the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District vide letter dated 03-08-2021, however no action was initiated by the said authority against those culprits.

It was also mentioned that being aggrieved with the action of the said authority, the undersigned has no other option to redressing their grievance, henceforth they are filling this instant report/ complaint so that the culprits can be punished for violating the said protocol as per the pandemic Act and other penal code.