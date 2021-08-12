‘HNLC wants to cash in on fear’

SHILLONG, Aug 11: Former Home Minister, RG Lyngdoh, who was largely successful in taming the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) two decades ago, said the rebel outfit’s latest threat to the public and the media is a clear indication it wants to re-establish an atmosphere of fear in Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

“HNLC will thrive in an atmosphere of fear. They get their power through the fear they create. We saw in the past how much they controlled people’s lives and activities through fear,” Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

He said it is a fact that fairly a large number of the youth is frustrated as they have remained jobless after having completed their studies and they do not see a very good future for themselves.

“Unless the factors contributing to the frustration of the youth are addressed quickly, I fear the ranks of the HNLC and other militant groups in the state will grow. So far, the policymakers have failed to address these factors,” the former minister said.

He said the government should be able to open up the eyes of the youth to see opportunities of earning a livelihood and not depend entirely on getting a government job.

Lyngdoh said he has been for two decades hearing about the need for it but he has seen only minor changes on the ground. He said little has been done so far to regenerate rural economy.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has aggravated the situation. Let the government address the issue and the frustration level will come down. Along with it, the credibility as well as the charm of militancy will slowly die out,” Lyngdoh added.