Rymbui admits to a lapse

SHILLONG, Aug 11: The IED blast at Laitumkhrah carried out by the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has caught the state government, police and the intelligence wing unawares as Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui admitted to “a lapse”.

The Laitumkhrah blast indicates that the state’s law and order machinery was not anticipating such an incident or probably there was lack of coordination among different wings of the government machinery.

It has come to light that soon after the recent IED blast in East Jaintia Hills, the intelligence unit had forewarned the state government about possible attacks in the capital town but it is not known whether any pre-emptive action was taken on the input or whether the government ignored the same.

When reporters asked if the IED blast at Laitumkhrah occurred due to intelligence failure, Rymbui on Wednesday denied the same but hastened to add, “But I must admit that there was a lapse and we were not anticipating that it would happen in that particular area of the city.” He further said that the blast in the city has come as a wakeup call.

“Police should be more vigilant and they should not treat any information lightly; they should analyze it properly so that such kind of incidents can be prevented in future,” Rymbui made it plain.

Refusing to divulge details of the investigation into the blast, Rymbui said police will investigate the matter from all angles. “I have given full freedom to the police to ensure that peace and tranquillity is maintained and criminal elements are kept under check,” he added.

The Home Minister categorically ruled out handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) saying Meghalaya Police is well equipped to carry out the investigation.

Asked if the IED blast in the city was a pressure tactic adopted by the HNLC for resumption of peace talks, he said, “I don’t consider it as a pressure tactic. I consider it a crime and there are so many ways through which you can resolve your issues.”

“The incident at Laitumkhrah is a criminal act,” he added.

Reiterating that the outfit must surrender and any discussions should be held within the constitutional framework, Rymbui said that necessary security measures are in place.

The Home Minister also termed the threat of HNLC to the media as ridiculous and called for immediate withdrawal of the threat saying media cannot be pressurised by anyone as they perform their duty of giving information to the people within the legal framework of the Constitution.

He also urged the citizens to immediately report any suspicious movement of people to the police.

Condemning the incident at Laitumkhrah, Rymbui said that this kind of incident will not be tolerated by the government and it is going to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevails in the state.

The Home Minister also warned people supporting the banned outfit, asserting that the Government will book such sympathisers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.