Man held with illegal weapon

TURA, August 12: North Garo Hills police arrested a man from Bajengdoba area for possessing an illegal weapon and confiscated a country made pistol and ammunition on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the accused planned to commit a crime and was carrying the concealed weapon on him when he was caught by police from near the Bajengdoba market.

Police are questioning the accused to ascertain if he has any previous criminal activity and also to investigate if he is part of a bigger crime network and gang.