PJACBM members from BTR join Congress

GUWAHATI, August 12 : Several members of the Peoples Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM), including its chief convenor, Garjan Mushahary, joined the Congress here on Thursday.

The 17 other state-level members of PJACBM who joined Congress at a ceremony in Rajiv Bhawan here are Majumdar Brahma, Bireswar Basumatary, Joseph Basumatary, Manmohan Brahma, Piyush Narzary, Prince Wary, Noresh Basumatary, Hiranya Brahma, Amit Basumatary, Linus Narzary, Raju Brahma, Michael Tudu, Furmailang Brahma, Sora Sangma, Habil Ali Sheikh, Manomohan Brahma and Palindra Brahma.

Welcoming the PJACBM leaders into the party fold, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, claimed, “The people of the state are disillusioned with the present BJP government. A new light on the horizon will be seen in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) from today. A new sun has risen, dispelling the evil darkness.”

“Previously, the BJP had used different tactics to check the forward movement of the Congress. We wish to warn the BJP that, no matter what, their tactics will not yield results and the Congress will move forward with greater momentum,” Borah asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia said, “The joining of Garjan Mushahary will strengthen the Congress party in the BTR”.

After the joining ceremony, Mushahary said, “We have been conducting a long-lasting movement for peace among the people in Bodoland. But the peace and harmony among the people of BTR has been greatly affected during the rule of the present BJP government.”

“The Congress has to return to power if an atmosphere of peace is to be re-established among the people of the state. Problems like unemployment have greatly distressed the youth and their future is also at stake. That is why we have joined the Congress, attracted by the policies and ideals of the party,” he said.

Mushahary was also appointed a senior spokesperson in the media department of Assam PCC.

“He will also be in-charge of BTR for the greater interest of the party,” an order by APCC stated.