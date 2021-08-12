NCA clears Shreyas Iyer for competitive action

New Delhi, Aug 11: Talented India batsman Shreyas Iyer is now fully match-fit and cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to return to competitive action, which is set to take place when the IPL resumes in the UAE from September 19.

Iyer will rejoin Delhi Capitals, the IPL franchise which he led to the final for the first time in 2020 but his injury meant that Rishabh Pant captained the side during the last edition, which was halted after COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.

The 26-year-old Iyer, who has played 22 ODIs and 29 T20 Internationals, sustained a horrifying shoulder dislocation during a one-dayer against England in Pune on March 23 and had to undergo a surgery in the United Kingdom. Iyer completed an intense rehabilitation programme and proved his fitness during his week-long stay at the NCA.

“Yes, NCA has issued a fit certificate to Shreyas. He stayed in Bengaluru at the NCA for a week and his final assessment has happened few days back. Based on all medical and physical parameters, he is now ready to play matches. “This couldn’t have happened at a better time with India’s T20 World Cup campaign in two months time,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity. (PTI)