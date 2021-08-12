Former NZ cricketer Chris Cairns stable after surgery

Sydney, Aug 11: Former New Zealand cricketer, Chris Cairns who was in a critical condition and on life support after suffering a major medical emergency, is reportedly stable.

“Latest re: Chris – Cairns Cairns was stabilised in Canberra last night, before being transferred to Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital – a recognised leader in Cardiology. He underwent surgery shortly after arrival, and is in a serious but stable condition in ICU,” tweeted Newshub sports presenter Andrew Gourdie, who has been giving updates on the cricketer.

A statement from Cairns’ wife, Melanie said, “Statement Regarding Chris Cairns: As has now been widely reported in the media, Chris suffered a major medical event in Canberra late last week. He initially underwent surgery in Canberra, but the seriousness of his condition is such that he has now been transferred to St Vincent’s hospital in Sydney, where he has undergone further cardiovascular surgery.”

Cairns, 51, had collapsed after suffering an aortic dissection, described as a tear in the inner layer of the body’s main artery – while on a visit to Australia’s capital Canberra last week. (IANS)