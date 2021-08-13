Angry mob dumps garbage outside DC’s office in Jowai

JOWAI, Aug 12: An angry mob numbering hundreds marched towards the office of West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner on Thursday with bags of waste to continue their protest against the crisis of dumping of garbage in Jowai town, particularly Iawmusiang, Iawthymme and other localities.

Hawkers, shop owners, shopkeepers, also carrying bags of waste, accompanied the crowd and disposed of the garbage in front of the entrance of the DC’s office.

The mob led by Tympang Club Dorbar Shnong took to the streets of Iawmusiang carrying banners and shouting slogans, condemning the state government for not taking steps to address the issue. “We want cleanliness. Where is the government to help us keep our town clean?”, one of the banners read.

Meanwhile, the Synjuk ki Waheh Chnong Jowai has also threatened to take out a public rally on August 17 and also called for boycott of Independence Day celebrations if the district administration fails to clear the accumulated waste at various villages and in Iawmusiang and Iaw-thymme markets.