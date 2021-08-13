Youth files plaint against SI, alleges police high-handedness

MAWKYRWAT, Aug 12: Alleging police high-handedness, a youth has filed a complaint against a Sub-Inspector (SI) who, in an inebriated state, had allegedly assaulted him.

The victim Amostar Tongwah, who hails from Nonglang village, 3 km from Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills, had, in the complaint with Mawkyrwat Police Station, said that SI Vicky Kharkongor, had, on the night of August 9, forcibly entered his house in an inebriated state and assaulted him without any rhyme or reason.

“Now I am in a state of fear because I don’t understand what was the reason that made him enter my house, harass me and then threaten me,” Tongwah said in the complaint.

The youth also informed that following the assault, he suffered head and chest injuries, and was immediately rushed toMawkyrwat CHC.

Meanwhile, peeved at the incident, the Seng Samla Shnong Nonglang, Dorbar Shnong Nonglang and the KSU Mawkyrwat Circle on Thursday met the SP, stating that the SI should be arrested, suspended and immediately transferred from Mawkyrwat.

Secretary Shnong of Nonglang village informed that the incident happened after police came in search of one person who is a kin of the victim.

“This is an incident that, as a society, we cannot accept. In fact, he (SI) should have just taken the person who he wanted. Before this incident, he (SI) had also slapped one person from our village before asking address of Tongwah. After reaching the house, he beat up Tongwah before asking any question. He (SI) then beat up the person who he was searching black and blue, and did not allow the parents of Tongwah to speak,” the Secretary Shnong said.

Meanwhile, the SP has assured of an inquiry into the incident.