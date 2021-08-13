Former HNLC ‘general secretary’ killed in encounter with police

SHILLONG, August 13:Former self-styled general secretary of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Cheristerfield Thangkhiew died in a retaliatory firing by the police at his residence in Mawlai Kynton Massar in the wee hours of Friday.

It is reported that the police team had raided the residence of Thangkhiew for his connection with the IED blast at Iew Shillong market,Laitumkhrah on August 10.

Intelligence sources inform that Thangkhiew had tried to attack the police team with a knife when they entered his house, adding that the police started to open fire at around 2.45 am.

Intelligence sources also stated that they had shifted the former HNLC general secretary to the Shillong Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to intelligence sources, the police recovered one 9 mm pistol, one knife, a laptop and a number of mobile phones from the house of the former self-styled HNLC general secretary. It is reported that the police have also arrested two of his associates.

Confirming this incident, Lahkmen Rymbui said that the police will issue an official statement on the death of Thangkhiew.

Meanwhile, Rangbah Shnong of Kynton Massar, Macro Mitri said that the former HNLC general secretary was already shifted to the hospital by the police when the members of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Dorbar Shnong had arrived at Thangkhiew’s residence.

It may be recalled that Thangkhiew had surrendered before Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong at the police headquarters in October, 2018. However he had made it very clear even then that he had not “surrendered” but had retired from the HNLC.

In a statement, HNLC general secretary cum publicity secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw said that Thangkhiew was being used by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Branch (SB) to mediate with the members of the banned outfit.

“The letter which we have sent to IB and SB was through Thangkhiew,” Nongthraw said.

According to Nongtraw as per the information which they had received Thangkhiew was threatened by a surrendered HNLC cadre, Herman Pakyntein adding that they have accused Pakyntein of planning the killing of the former general secretary of the HNLC along with the police.

Nongtraw has also denied that Thangkhiew was in any way involved with the activities of the outfit adding that he was only acting as a mediator between the outfit and intelligence agencies. The outfit has also sent its condolences to the bereaved family members of the former general secretary of the outfit.