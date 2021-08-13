Lord’s Test: Teammates applaud KL Rahul on return to dressing room

LONDON, August 13: Indian opener KL Rahul received an enthusiastic hero’s welcome from the Indian team on return to the dressing room at the end of the first day on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a minute and 54 seconds video on Twitter to share the scenes from the dressing room after Rahul returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 127 runs.

“Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 127* on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test (two claps emojis),” read the caption of the video.

The video started with standing ovation by the Indian team at the pavilion balcony for Rahul. After stumps, Rahul was first welcomed by his opening partner Rohit Sharma, who scored 83 runs, with a hug. Rahul and Sharma were involved in a crucial 126-run opening partnership.

On his way to the dressing room with Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul was congratulated in the long room with a hug by fellow Karnataka mate and good friend Mayank Agarwal.

In the dressing room, head coach Ravi Shastri, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and others gave Rahul a pat on the back or exchanged fist-bumps for an outstanding knock in tricky conditions.

There was also a snippet of his name being registered on the Honours Board for overseas batsmen at Lord’s. Rahul became the tenth Indian player after Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Gundappa Vishwanath, Ajinkya Rahane and Ajit Agarkar, Vinoo Mankad and Ravi Shastri to get their name on the Honours Board.

Rahul scored 127 runs off 248 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and a six. He displayed caution at the start which was followed by a masterly display of batting.

Thanks to his knock, India finished the first day of the Test at 276 for three after pushed into batting first by England skipper Joe Root.

IANS