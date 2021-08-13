NCC commemorates country’s 75th year of Independence at Shillong

SHILLONG, August 13: On the occasion of 75th independence Day, to commemorate the sacrifice of the War heroes, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Rhino Museum.

Brigadier RK Pandey, officiating ADG NCC NER Directorate and Brigadier Jai Singh Yadav, Group Commander, Shillong group laid a wreath at the bust of late Captain Keishing Clifford Nongrum, MVC.

A ceremonial guard of Shillong Group NCC was present to pay tribute to the martyrs. NCC officers and cadets of Shillong Group paid their tributes to the war heroes on the occasion.