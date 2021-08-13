ASDMA issues COVID-19 directives for I-Day celebration

GUWAHATI, August 13: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued consolidated directives on COVID-19 in view of the 75th Independence Day celebration on Sunday.

An order issued by ASDMA on Friday stated that gatherings at state-level Independence Day functions/programmes should not exceed 1500 persons in open spaces/fields.

“At the district level celebration in open spaces/fields, gatherings should not be more than 500 persons, while, at sub-divisional level celebration in open spaces/fields, it should not be more than 300 persons,” the order stated.

For celebration at any decentralised locations except at the state and district levels, the gathering should not exceed 200 persons.

“If the celebration is within any closed hall, auditorium, etc., the gathering should not be more than 50 percent of the seating capacity or 200 persons, whichever is lower,” it stated.

“Persons/officials involved with the celebration or moving for participation in Independence Day celebrations will be exempted from the purview of curfew hours and odd-even vehicular restriction,” the ASDMA order stated.

Besides, the order stated that COVID-19 protocols, including COVID appropriate behaviour such as wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distancing, sanitization, etc. by all during the ceremony/function are to be strictly followed.