News Capsule

Translation

The Government of Punjab has decided to translate Shillong-based author Salil Gewali’s book Great Minds on India into Punjabi language. According to a statement, the decision on the translation and publication was taken by the CMO. “The translation department in Patiala has also sought the Hindi edition from the writer, apart from the English, for the accurate transition of the book,” it added.

Extension

The Rotary Club of Orchid City Shillong has extended the deadline for registration for photography contest till August 27. Interested participants have been, meanwhile, asked to visit Royal Enfield showroom at 70 Keating Road, Shillong, for more information.

Award

Deputy Inspector General of Police (WR), West Garo Hills, Anurag Kumar, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (City), East Khasi Hills, Banraplang Jyrwa, have been conferred with the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2021.

Corrigendum

The Thursday’s ST report titled ‘Make Freedom Run 2.0 People’s Movement’ had inadvertently mentioned 8:30 am as the timing for holding of Cyclothon event in West Jaintia Hills. While the Cylothon will be held on Friday at 8 am, the Independence Day Run will be organised on Sunday at 7 am.