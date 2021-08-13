Press Club acts against hate post

SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Shillong Press Club (SPC) on Thursday filed a police complaint against one Lester JK Ryngki, alleging that the latter was trying to incite hate against the press fraternity.

In the complaint submitted to East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger, SPC president, David Laitphlang, said that he had received a screenshot of the instigating statement against the press fraternity. Laitphlang added the statement was made on a Facebook group, ‘Ka Sur U Paidbah’.