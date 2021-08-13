Online bomb making module dismantled in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 12 : The Bangladesh Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit (CTTCU) has arrested three neo-JMB members, including Jahid Hasan alias Forkan, a bomb expert who used to conduct online training on making explosives.

The members of the CTTCU nabbed Forkan, also a student of Jahangirnagar University (JU), and two of his aides during a drive at Kafrul Police Station area in Dhaka on the night of August 10.

The other two neo-JMB militants are Saiful Islam and Rumman Hossain Fahad.

The Anti-terrorism unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed to have arrested four members of the banned militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team, also known as Ansar al Islam, from Dhaka’s Rayerbagh area on Wednesday morning.

The arrestees are: Raihan Hossain, Tanvir Hossain, Aminul Islam and Sagar Islam.(IANS)