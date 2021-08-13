Shillong-Dawki road project yet to gather pace

SHILLONG, Aug 12: The work of the much-delayed Shillong-Dawki road project is yet to gather pace.

The status report of National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) revealed physical progress of the work in four packages is below 10%. It is 9.26% in package 2 while package 1, which is supposed to be four-lane, is only 2.91%.

The four packages were allotted to contractors five years since the project was conceived.

Recently, there was an outcry on the social media over the felling of vintage pine trees in Upper Shillong. An individual had also filed a PIL in the High Court of Meghalaya.

The court had constituted a High-Powered Committee (HPC) and it has already deliberated on the issue. The court was of the view that the HPC needs to have another round of deliberation.

The matter has been adjourned till August 17.

Meanwhile, Advocate General, Amit Kumar said according to the court, there is no problem as far as road construction is concerned and the construction work can go on.

“The issue was pertaining to the boulevard trees in Helipad areas, which was resolved,” he said.

He said the petitioner had highlighted that there are around 24 other trees in a nearby area which are likely to be lopped off as they fall under the right of way (ROW).

“I was of the view that the project will be delayed if we change the alignment, so the members of the HPC will make a visit to the site to assess how many trees can be saved or whether the ROW can be deviated. Accordingly, we will discuss the matter,” the Advocate General said.

The 71-km-long National Highway 40 will be converted into a four-lane from Umshyrpi bridge in Shillong to Baniun at 7th Mile in Upper Shillong and two lanes thereafter till Dawki at an estimated cost of Rs 1,251 crore. The project entails the construction of a bridge over river Umngot at Dawki.