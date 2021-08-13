Death toll touches 1,200

SHILLONG, Aug 12: The death toll in Meghalaya due to COVID-19 touched the 1,200-mark on Thursday with five more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Out of the five victims, four were not vaccinated.

The state also reported 429 fresh cases while 381 people also recovered on the same day.

The state now has 4,539 active cases.

The confirmed number of cases has gone up to 70,661 out of whom 64,922 have recovered.